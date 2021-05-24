Home

News

80 percent of Fijians fully vaccinated

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
October 9, 2021 4:17 pm
Prime Minister, Voreqe Bainimarama.

Eighty percent of adults in Fiji are fully vaccinated, three weeks ahead of the schedule.

Prime Minister, Voreqe Bainimarama made the announcement on his Facebook page while thanking Fijians for their unwavering support towards the COVID-19 vaccination campaign.

He also confirmed that an announcement about the further relaxation of restrictions will be made tomorrow as Fiji marks its 51st Independence Day.

