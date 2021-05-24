80 percent of Fijians fully vaccinated

Eighty percent of adults in Fiji are fully vaccinated, three weeks ahead of the schedule.
Prime Minister, Voreqe Bainimarama made the announcement on his Facebook page while thanking Fijians for their unwavering support towards the COVID-19 vaccination campaign.
He also confirmed that an announcement about the further relaxation of restrictions will be made tomorrow as Fiji marks its 51st Independence Day.
