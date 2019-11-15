80 people duped in over $150,000 scam

More than 80 people have fallen victims of a scam involving over $150, 000.

The Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption with assistance from the Ministry of Housing and Community Development discovered the scam which involves the illegal sale of land in Makoi, Nasinu.

FICAC reveals this is in relation to the relocation project whereby people living in the Nanuku Informal Settlement are to move to Makoi.

Investigation has revealed these 80 people were tricked into paying money thinking they were purchasing land in Makoi from the Minister when no such deal existed.

Two individuals have been arrested for alleged scam and for issuing fake receipts to interested buyers with a stamp carrying the supposed endorsement of the Minister.

FICAC is urging the public that the Minister and the Ministry are not partaking in transactions such as these and anyone claiming this should be reported immediately.

Fijians are urged to come forward with evidence or information relating to this scam, especially if they have also fallen victim to this.