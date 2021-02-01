80 people charged for serious offences last month

There were 80 people charged with a total of 77 counts of various offences in March.

Of the 80 accused persons, four were juveniles, two were police officers and 10 were Corrections officers.

This was revealed in the latest statistics on serious non-sexual offences filed in the High Court by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions last month.

Three juveniles were charged with aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary and theft while a 17-year-old boy was charged with the manslaughter of a 2-year-old boy.

A 32-year-old police officer was charged with one count of dangerous driving while a 32-year-old police officer was charged with one count of unlawful possession of illicit drugs.

There was one incident where 10 Corrections officers were charged with the assault and death of a serving prisoner at the Naboro Minimum Corrections Centre in 2019.