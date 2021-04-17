7s legend commends frontline workers keeping Fiji safe

Sevens legend Waisale Serevi has commended the work done by frontline workers in safeguarding the country from COVID-19.

Serevi, his wife Karalaini and eldest daughter Una arrived home from the US a few weeks ago and were quarantined at the Hilton Fiji Beach Resort.

Speaking to FBC News in Lautoka, Serevi says the way Fiji has handled the coronavirus situation is remarkable.

“I want to thank the Government, all the Military Officers out at the Airport for doing a great job and the Ministry of Health for doing a great job of looking out for people arriving at the airport.”

The 51-year-old says the precautionary measures also taken by frontline workers when passengers arrive at the airport is noteworthy.

He says this is why Fiji has flourished in being COVID contained.

The 7s maestro says it’s also good to be back home.

“We really had a great family time with my wife and eldest daughter Una we really enjoyed quarantine and there’s no better place to do quarantine than in Fiji.”

Serevi and his family got out of quarantine yesterday and have been visiting family and friends in the West.