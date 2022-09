[Photo Credit: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

A 79-year-old man has been reported missing at the Valelevu Police Station.

Marimuthu Gounder of Laucala Beach was last seen by relatives yesterday at their home.

Police say efforts to locate him at likely places have so far been unsuccessful.

Article continues after advertisement

Anyone with information about Gounder should contact Crime Stoppers at 919 or the Crime Officer at 8937171.