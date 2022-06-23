79 Fijians reimbursed under Lagilagi Housing Refund scheme

[File Photo]

The Ministry of Housing has reimbursed 79 eligible Fijians who applied for a refund of deposits that were paid to the People’s Community Network for Lagilagi Housing Units in Jittu Estate, Suva.

Payments of over $600,000 have been paid under this scheme till date.

The refunds are paid through the Government initiative announced in the 2021/2022 revised national budget, where $2.27 million were set aside for the refund scheme.

The Ministry is administering the scheme and has received a total of 631 applications.

In a statement, the Ministry says out of these, a total of 340 applicants who had submitted all documentation including their signed housing agreements with PCN are being prioritized for payment by 30th June.

Permanent Secretary Sanjeeva Perera, says the Ministry is currently prioritizing those applicants who have submitted signed housing agreements with PCN, together with all other requirements.

He says those applicants who have submitted legitimate receipt copies but do not have housing agreements will be considered in the next round.

The Government granted PCN over $12 million with a land lease of 99 years to build 153 homes, a community hall and a kindergarten.

However, this never eventuated and PCN made false promises to Fijians in enticing them to make deposits, stating that 10,000 housing units would eventually be constructed under the program.

The Ministry is simultaneously working closely with the Director of Lands in claiming back the lease issued to PCN for the Lagilagi Housing Project so that the project can be completed to its intended expectations and strata titles can be issued to legitimate households.