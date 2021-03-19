Home

77 Tailevu students receive scholarships

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
March 28, 2021 6:05 am

The Tailevu Educational Committee has handed over 77 scholarships to students from the province to pursue their studies at the university level.

The presentation was made at the Ratu Cakobau House in Nausori yesterday.

Committee Chair, Dr Akanisi Kedrayate says Tailevu expects the best from the students.

Article continues after advertisement

A total of 300 students had applied for the scholarship.

The scholarship program was established by the Tailevu Provincial Council in 2019 and students’ performances are reviewed monthly.

 

