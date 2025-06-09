FDB urges young iTaukei to invest early

The Fiji Development Bank is urging young people, particularly within iTaukei communities, to invest in property early as a way to build long-term financial security and break cycles of inheritance gaps.

FDB Chief Executive Filimone Waqabaca says many iTaukei families face the challenge of parents passing away without leaving behind property or assets for the next generation.

He says early investment in property can help change this pattern, allowing families to pass on valuable assets instead of starting from nothing.

Waqabaca is encouraging young people to use their first property purchase as a foundation to build further wealth over time.

“If we can buy property now at an early age, after a few years, use that first property as security and generate from there,”

He also highlighted FDB’s flexible repayment options, including loan terms of up to 30 years, as a way to make property ownership more accessible for young buyers.

Waqabaca says the initiative is aimed at strengthening generational wealth and improving long-term economic outcomes for iTaukei communities.

