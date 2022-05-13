76 heritage sites identified for rehabilitation

Minister for Education, Heritage and Arts, Premila Kumar. [Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji]

The Department of Heritage has identified 76 buildings that need rehabilitation.

Minister for Education, Heritage and Arts, Premila Kumar says they are investing to avoid further damage to these so they don’t lose their essence.

“The department of Heritage with the help of CIU undertook the rapid damage assessment of heritage structures in Levuka after TC Winston, the Levuka heritage register of the building was used as the baseline for this assessment.”

Article continues after advertisement

Kumar says a lead consultant has been hired to carry out and assess each heritage-listed building sites and reports were compiled in accordance with heritage bylaws.