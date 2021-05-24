Home

75,000 bookings positive indication: Hill

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
December 1, 2021 10:05 am

Tourism Fiji Chief Executive, Brent Hill, says it is a big day for the country as the international border reopens.

Hill says a lot of work has been carried out to prepare and re-open the country to international visitors.

He adds they have had 75,000 bookings so far, which is a good indication.

He says they have also launched “Open for Happiness” campaign with Rebel Wilson.

Airports Fiji Limited Chief Executive, Isei Tudreu, says they are prepared to meet their first visitors today.

He also acknowledged the staff of Airport Fiji Limited on the work carried out behind the scenes to welcome the first guests.

