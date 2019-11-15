75 officers to undergo Fiji Police Corporal’s Qualifying Course

Seventy-Five officers will be undergoing the one month Corporal’s Qualifying Course at the Fiji Police Academy.

While officiating at the opening ceremony the Acting Commissioner of Police Rusiate Tudravu reiterated the importance of the course to those holding frontline supervisory roles.

Tudravu says the rank officers hold demands consistency in providing professional service and they need to positively influence those under their leadership.

He stressed to the officers to never remain silent, to speak up when things are not right, and to address issues as it comes their way.

ACP Tudravu says stepping into the role of leadership is a challenge.

The Acting Police Commissioner also thanked the officers for their contribution towards the COVID- 19 operations and the fight against drugs.