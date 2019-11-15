75 communities benefit from resilience project

75 communities have benefited from the three year Vakau Wai Fiji Pro Resilience Project which came to an end yesterday.

Funded by the European Union and implemented by the Adventist Development and Relief Agency, the exit strategy marks the transition from project supported activities to independent operation.

Close to 10,500 subsistence farmers were trained under this project, of which 5,028 were from Macuata.

EU Team Leader Economic and Agriculture Sectors for the Pacific, Barbara Riksen says the region is at the forefront of climate-induced disasters, and the project will improve resilience and adaptive capacities.

“The El Niño phenomenon is not something new to the Pacific region. El Nino induced drought has been recognized as a driver of food insecurity impacting more than 41 million people worldwide. In Fiji, El Nino has multiplied existing challenges like food insecurity, health issues and the lack of access to clean drinking water.”

As part of the programme – ADRA Fiji distributed agricultural kits to help build infrastructure in order to strengthen the resilience of farmers.