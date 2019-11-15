73 traders under investigation by Commission

Seventy-three traders are now under investigation for ripping off Fijians who are already in financial despair.

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission reveal some of these traders including supermarkets, pharmacies, corner shops, wholesalers, and importers, are repeat offenders who have no shame in making money out from vulnerable consumers.

FCCC Chief Executive Joel Abraham says despite several warnings, unscrupulous traders continue to violate the FCCC Act.

Article continues after advertisement

“So far we have conducted more than 1375 inspections over the last week or so and from that number, we have found 93 traders that were breaching the law, 20 traders have been charged, few traders are in the caution interview process and 73 traders are currently actively under investigation.”

Abraham reveals that unethical business practices are not limited to urban centres only.

“Our inspection not only looks at traders located within the central areas, not only in the urban areas but also in the rural setting and maritime. Last week about 5 to 7 traders out of Ovalau under investigation, Ovalau got its small economy going on there. Some traders that we found have been quite blatant in the manner in which they have operated. There was one we had visited where they were overcharging on all items.”

Traders who continue to breach the law will front court and pay hefty fines.







<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>









