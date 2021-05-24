73 Leptospirosis cases in Ra

73 cases of Leptospirosis have been identified in the Ra Province.

Minister for Health, Doctor Ifereimi Waqainabete says a Fiji Emergency Medical Assistance Team was combing the rural communities in Ra when it made the discovery.

He says these cases were found in people who do not have a medical facility near them.

Doctor Waqainabete visited the FEMAT team today and was briefed on the Leptospirosis cases in Ra.

In its last update, the Ministry confirmed recording 567 cases of leptospirosis so far, with outbreaks in all four divisions.

The death toll from this disease stands at 23 so far this year.