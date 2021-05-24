$72m paid out in unemployment benefits

200,000 Fijians yesterday received their first payment of $360 under the government’s unemployment assistance scheme.

$72m was paid out in total.

More payments are expected today and over the next few days with another 60,000 recipients about $18m

Article continues after advertisement

At the end of the first payment, the Ministry of Economy is expected to pay out $94 million to around 260,000 Fijians.



[Source: Fijian Government]

Under the 2021-2022 National Budget, eligible Fijians must have received at least the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by 7 August in order to qualify for the first payment.

The second payment of $360 is in November to cater for the next three months.

Recipients must be fully vaccinated to qualify.

$200m has been allocated for this scheme.