724 engagements recorded at Overseas Voter Registration Drive

[Source: Fiji Elections Office]

724 engagements have been recorded by the Fijian Elections Office on the seventh day of the Overseas Voter Registration Drive.

Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem says only a few more days are left for the drive and he is encouraging Fijians living overseas to make use of the opportunity and register, if they have not already.

Saneem says they can check their schedule and teams’ location on the Fijian Elections Office website and Facebook page.

As of today, 107 new voters have registered to vote while 617 voters have upgraded to the latest Blue Voter Card.

The teams have so far covered 15 venues in Australia, eight venues in New Zealand and two venues in the United States.

Meanwhile, Fijian diplomatic missions abroad are also providing voter services and will continue to register new voters until Writ Day.

This round of registrations will conclude on the 20th of this month.