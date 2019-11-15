Home

711 labour inspections conducted to date

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
April 20, 2020 7:12 am

Since the beginning of this year, the Employment Ministry has conducted a total of 711 labor inspections.

Minister for Employment Parveen Kumar says this has resulted in the successful recovery of $179,110- a total that has been directly paid out to workers affected by the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Kumar says the Employment Ministry is also actively investigating 305 labor complaints lodged related to COVID-19.

This includes non-payment of statutory leave entitlements and other entitlements under the Employment Relations Act 2007.

Kumar says through the toll-free number 1535, the Ministry’s customer care centre has received a total of 435 employment-related queries from workers and employers since it was launched in January.

This new service has proven to be of great assistance to workers and employers navigating the COVID-19 lockdown period.

As part of the government’s overall COVID-19 containment efforts, the Employment Ministry has also been conducting health and hygiene awareness training, with 1,311 sessions completed at high-risk workplaces such as airports, seaports, hotels, markets, supermarkets, and banks.

