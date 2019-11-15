Home

News

71-year-old driver questioned over Lautoka accident

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
July 16, 2020 6:07 am

A nine-year old girl is admitted at the Lautoka Hospital following an accident at Kadavu Street in Lautoka yesterday.

The victim who was a passenger of a school bus driven by a 71-year old man was allegedly hit when she got off the bus.

The driver was questioned following the incident yesterday.

Police are advising drivers to be alert at all times when dropping off students in the morning or afternoon.

Meanwhile, a 27-year-old woman is admitted at the CWM Hospital in Suva following an accident in Kalabu, Nasinu yesterday.

The victim was a passenger of a taxi driven by a 36-year-old man.

It is alleged the driver veered the vehicle off the road and hit a lamp post.

Investigation continues in both cases.

