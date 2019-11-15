71 critical bridges to be replaced: FRA

There are 71 critical bridges in the country which needs to be replaced in the next five to ten years.

The Fiji Roads Authority says out of the 71, 40 needs to be replaced within four to five years.

FRA’s CEO Jonathan Moore says most of the bridges were built a long time ago and need to be replaced.

Meanwhile, there are several bridges along the Lautoka-Nadi area that will be replaced with the four-lane upgrade project.

The FRA says bridges are being designed in a way that will increase its lifespan. Most of the bridges which will be built is expected to last 100 years.