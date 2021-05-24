Home

71 cane growers assisted

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
March 21, 2022 4:40 pm

Forty claims have been processed worth $232,000 for life term and funeral benefits, and for House fire claims a sum of $12,000 last year.

The insurance cover for cane growers under the Micro Bundled Scheme is a key financial benefit to the growers, easing their financial burden in unforeseen situations.

Sugar Cane Growers Council Chief Executive, Vimal Dutt says women were the major beneficiaries.

Dutt says a total of 71 cane growers and their families have been assisted.

The cover offers $4,000 for term life, $1,000 for Funeral, $3,000 House Fire and $3,000 for personal accident to a total package of $10,000.

He adds the annual premium of $52 is paid from the growers’ share of cane proceeds from the top. Therefore, all active growers are automatically covered.

SCGC is the policyholder on behalf of the growers who are the ultimate beneficiaries of the policy.

Effective this year, the age limit of 70 years for funeral benefits has been removed

Dutt says the Insurance scheme will continue this year and so far $100,000 worth of claims have been processed.

 

