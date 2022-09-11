70 suicide cases reported

Lifeline Fiji together with the Ministry of Health and other guests lit candles at the British High Commissioner's residence to remember suicide victims.

Seventy people have committed suicide in Fiji in the first eight months of this year when compared to 53 for the same period last year.

This is according to the Fiji Police Force data, which was revealed yesterday during World Suicide Prevention Day.

Of these 70, 50 victims were men and 20 were women.

Lifeline Fiji’s Officer in Charge, Jeremiah Merekula says it is mostly men who do not reach out for help.

“As a male, you can’t just talk about what you go through, you have to be strong, you don’t have to show emotions, and we have this culture of silence that we think is that to bottle things up is ok. But it comes to a time where you can’t bottle those emotions anymore and you have to talk about it.”



Lifeline Fiji’s Officer in Charge, Jeremiah Merekula

Merekula adds the highest number of suicide cases have been recorded in the Western Division which stands at 32 completed suicides and 34 attempted suicides.

This year’s theme for World Suicide Prevention Day was “Creating Hope through Action”.

