70 Nasilai youths graduate

The lives of passengers in a vessel depends on the boat captain says Minister for Youth, Praveen Kumar.

Kumar made the statement as 70 youths have graduated from Mobile Skills Training on Boat Masters License in Nasilai, Nakelo in Tailevu.

The training facilitated by the Ministry in collaboration with the Maritime Safety Authority of Fiji allows passengers to be safer as boat captains will now be more familiar with the MSAF laws.

“The people depend on you and you must in return their trust by applying the best practices of seafarers when operating a boat. As captains, you’re accountable for the lives of your passengers. It is your duty to ensure safety at all times for your passengers and yourself.”

Kumar adds the license will also help these youths provide for their families.

The training participants completed two modules on Boat Masters and Restricted Master/ Engineer Class 6 – Nautical Knowledge.