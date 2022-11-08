$70 million worth building applications processed

Permanent Secretary for Commerce, Trade, and Transport, Shaheen Ali (middle).

The Department of Town and Country Planning has recently processed major building applications worth more than $70 million.

The Department has been actively contributing to Fiji’s economic recovery in the building sector.

Permanent Secretary for Commerce, Trade, and Transport, Shaheen Ali, says they have processed major building applications worth more than $70 million.

Article continues after advertisement

Ali says they are committed to ensuring that the amended laws take into account streamlining online approval processes, with an emphasis on formulating inclusive and sustainable strategic long-term plans.

“There is a lot of work ahead in terms of reforming and strengthening the DTCP with the ultimate aim to facilitate development that aids in the economic recovery. At the same time, we will look at strategically planning for the future of our towns, cities and rural growth areas.”

Ali adds that they are ensuring that Fiji’s planning system is more user-friendly, and at the same time, they should strengthen development control to deter illegal developments.