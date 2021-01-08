Runaway driver arrested for deadly accident

A 23-year-old farmer who fled the scene of an accident, which claimed the life of a seven-year-old student is now in Police custody.

The accident occurred at Vuda Back Road in Lautoka on Saturday night, with the driver fleeing before being arrested yesterday.

He has been charged with one count of dangerous driving occasioning death and one count of failure to comply and will be produced in court tomorrow.

Police say details gathered shows that the victim was walking along the road when the vehicle coming from Nadi lost control, veered off the road and hit the student.

The victim was conveyed to Lautoka Hospital by a passing vehicle however was later pronounced dead.

This latest accident takes our 2021 road death toll to two.