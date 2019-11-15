7% increase in milk production: FCDCL

There has been a recovery in milk production which has boosted the dairy farmer confidence in the country.

This has been confirmed by the Fiji Corporative Dairy Company Limited, which has recorded a 7 percent increase in milk production in just the first quarter of this year.

Chief Executive Kushmendra Prasad says in 2018 the average production per cow was 5 litres however last year it increased to 6.5 litres.

Prasad says since past years the Corporation has been investing in new technologies to improve milk production and reduce the import bill.

“Interventions were coming in from the last two years. We have seen in the first time in the quarter the production has increased by 7 percent. In comparison to 2019, the production in 2020 is percent higher.”

Prasad says the recovery can also be attributed to the rise in milk price paid to the farmers which has boosted their confidence.

Last year the milk price paid to the farmers rose by 14%.