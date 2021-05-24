Seven in custody for alleged murder case in Nadi

Seven people are currently in police custody following an alleged murder in Nadi last night.
Police confirm the incident happened at Prince Charles Park.
FBC News understands the alleged incident involved street dwellers.
Details are still sketchy as investigations continue.
