7 handheld tractors worth of $18K to boost Fiji’s agriculture sector

A total of seven handheld tractors worth $18 000 were donated by the Indonesian government to Fiji’s Agriculture Ministry yesterday.

Minister Dr Mahendra Reddy says the timely assistance testifies the long-standing relationship between the two countries’ agriculture sector.

Dr Reddy adds that the machines will boost agricultural productivity.

“The assistance has contributed to the advancement of agriculture in our country as you can see that Fiji’s agriculture sector has deepen, widen and has grown. It is very important for us to have a robust and resilient agriculture sector and we need to ensure that our agriculture sector is quite a bit broad and have the ability to bounce back in a very short period of time”.

The Ministry is currently putting together strategies to transform agricultural activities from manual mode to the use of modern equipment and to be at par with the modern agricultural standard.