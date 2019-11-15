Seven arrested for drunk driving in the last 24 hours

Six hundred and twenty-three traffic infringement notices were issued to drivers within the last 24 hours, and seven people arrested for drunk driving.

Director Traffic SSP Mahesh Mishra says they continue to make arrests daily as they beef up their festive operation.

SSP Mishra says Fijians continue to disregard traffic laws putting innocent lives at risk.

“We have been there in numbers but unfortunately, people still try to beat the system. They thinking they are smart but what happens at the end of the day is that they take lives of other road users and at times take their own lives because of their stupidity.”

He adds they have put strategies in place to create safe roads for Fijians.

“We will be mounting up our national traffic operation with our joint operation within the organization. We are also working with our stakeholders including the Land Transport Authority to create a safe road environment.”

Land Transport Authority Chief Executive Samuel Simpson believes the loss of lives on our roads comes with a huge cost.

“The cost to the economy of managing the post-accident effects. You know people go into the hospital. Police attending the scene of the incident and LTA doing vehicle inspections, all of this comes with a cost.”

Meanwhile, 249 people were charged for speeding, 5 for illegal operation and 11 for careless driving in the last 24 hours.