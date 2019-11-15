$6m spent on road rehabilitation since March

The Fiji Roads Authority has spent over six million dollars on road rehabilitation in the last five months.

FRA has completed road rehabilitation in Nabua, sections of Princess Roads, Fletcher Road, Karsanji Street and Ratu Sukuna Road in the greater Suva area.

Chief Executive Jonathan Moore says road rehabilitation will continue.

Article continues after advertisement

“We are moving onto the small sections of Princess road, we looking at Pratt Street, Waimanu road, then Brown Street Amy street, Milverton road and we work our way around from there to the City.”

He adds that while road rehabilitation has eased traffic conditions in various parts of Fiji, drivers are seen speeding on the rehabilitated roads.

Moore says overloading on large trucks and cargo vessels still remains a concern.