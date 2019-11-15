Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

News

$6m spent on road rehabilitation since March

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
September 2, 2020 12:15 pm
FRA has completed road rehabilitation in Nabua. [Source: FRA]

The Fiji Roads Authority has spent over six million dollars on road rehabilitation in the last five months.

FRA has completed road rehabilitation in Nabua, sections of Princess Roads, Fletcher Road, Karsanji Street and Ratu Sukuna Road in the greater Suva area.

Chief Executive Jonathan Moore says road rehabilitation will continue.

Article continues after advertisement

“We are moving onto the small sections of Princess road, we looking at Pratt Street, Waimanu road, then Brown Street Amy street, Milverton road and we work our way around from there to the City.”

He adds that while road rehabilitation has eased traffic conditions in various parts of Fiji, drivers are seen speeding on the rehabilitated roads.

Moore says overloading on large trucks and cargo vessels still remains a concern.

 

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.