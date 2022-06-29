$69,306 boost for Cure Kids Fiji

The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the demand for oxygen in health care facilities.

This was highlighted by Health Minister Doctor Ifereimi Waqainabete today, saying that more than 2000 Fijian children are admitted to health centres with severe pneumonia, other severe illnesses, and newborns every year.

Today, ANZ handed over $69,000 to Cure Kids Fiji and the Health Ministry.

Doctor Waqainabete says these funds will support the Cure Kids Fiji Oxygen Project in partnership with the Health Ministry to improve access to oxygen for patients who are in need of treatment for respiratory symptoms, including COVID-19.

“So even before COVID, we had oxygen concentrators through this skill kids project and funded with partners but specifically there are New Zealand and placing concentrators. In health centres, nursing stations and also subdivision hospitals.”

Dr Waqainabete says adequate oxygen treatment reduces death from severe pneumonia in children by 35 per cent, and that it is lifesaving in other severe illnesses requiring oxygen.

This project supports the procurement and deployment of Oxygen equipment and consumables to meet the most urgent needs for oxygen and respiratory therapy, and for health centres with unreliable power supplies, solar power is installed to ensure that a 24/7 supply of oxygen is available for patients who need it.