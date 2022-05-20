682,569 voters registered with FEO

[File Photo]

The Fijian Elections Office has had 361,763 voter engagements since October last year.

The FEO registered 19,879 new voters during the Know Your Election campaign and Nationwide Voter Registration Drive alone.

Mohammed Saneem, Supervisor of Elections, said the oldest new voter to register during the National Voters Registration Drive was 91-years-old.

Saneem says the FEO has recorded 39,992 new registrations between October 3rd, 2021 and April 14th, 2022.

The FEO has verified and removed 10,905 voters who are now deceased.

The total number of voters registered on the National Register of Voters as of April 14th, 2022 stands at 682,569.