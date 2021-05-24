669 domestic violence cases recorded last month

The Fiji Women’s Crisis Center received 669 domestic violence cases in a month alone.

Coordinator Shamima Ali says they also received five rape cases, six attempted rape cases, two child sexual abuse cases, three child rape cases, six child physical, verbal, and emotional abuse cases, and five sexual harassment cases.

As the 16 Days of Activism Campaign ended today, Ali says now is the time to redouble efforts, so that together, all forms of violence against women and girls are eliminated.

Article continues after advertisement



[Source: FWCC/Twitter]

Ali says as the campaign intensified awareness on violence against women and girls for the past 16 days, it was encouraging to see government, stakeholders, individuals and the community at large galvanize their support towards the cause.

She says the number of cases received by FWCC is alarming.

Ali adds a world without violence is possible and this demands action, courage, commitment, and determination from everyone to make it a reality.