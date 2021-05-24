Home

662,615 voters registered

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
January 7, 2022 12:01 pm
Fijian Elections Office Director Operations, Anaseini Seinimoli [left] during a press conference today.

More than 66,2000 voters have been registered on the National Register of Voters as of 30th November 2021.

Fijian Elections Office Director Operations, Anaseini Seinimoli says this number is expected to increase as the country approaches the 2022 General Elections.

Seinimoli says the elections office has carried out a data cleansing exercise last year and the total number of voters registered stood at 662, 615.

She adds the Elections Office has registered 14,376 new voters.

“Despite recording low voter engagement for the first six months of 2021 due to the pandemic and the eventual lockdown the Fijian Elections saw a huge turnout of voters at our voter services centers from July onwards.”

Meanwhile, the Fijian Elections Office has relocated its front desk to St. Stephen’s Building along Victoria Parade in Suva.

