66 traders in Kadavu under investigation for non-compliance

66 traders on the island of Kadavu are under investigation for non-compliance.

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission says most of these traders are habitual offenders.

FCCC Chief Executive, Joel Abraham says despite several visits to the island, the Commission is optimistic that majority of these traders will be charged.

He says no one is above the law no matter their geographical location.

“We are quite disappointed given that we have raised awareness on multiple levels, given that we’ve visited Kadavu quite often to make sure the traders are aware of what the rights are. What their responsibilities are under the FCCC Act. Unfortunately what has happened is traders have chosen not to comply. And our message is quite simple. It’s the same message that we give to traders in Viti Levu or Vanua Levu – it doesn’t matter where you are. You’re operating within Fiji you have to follow the laws of the land.”

The CEO adds they found ninety-four percent of non-compliance.

“The team has gone through the details. There are some traders where the evidence is not quite clear. But 66 are under investigation and with the level of non-compliance and breaches that we’ve seen and the types of breaches that we’ve seen. We’re optimistic we will be placing charges on most of them.”

Kadavu villager Josaia Vakabulu says the majority of the people on the island are not aware of their consumer rights.

The FCCC says they expect ethical behaviour from traders in the maritime as people in these areas are more vulnerable compared to those in the urban centres.