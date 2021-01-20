66 amputations from September to November alone: Dr Delasau

66 amputations due to diabetes were done at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital from last September to November alone.

The 66 amputations include 11 above-knee amputations, 24 toe amputations, 22 below-knee amputations, and nine forefeet amputations.

Consultant and General Surgeon Dr Ilaitia Delasau says surgeon had to resort to amputations due to the late presentation of diabetic patients to receive medical attention.

“People losing their legs or losing their limb from complications of diabetes. That is to do with infections that starts from the foot. Majority of cases people don’t realize that they got infection.”

Dr Delasau says this can be addressed if people look after their diet daily and avoid obesity.

Around 15 percent of the adult population is currently suffering from diabetes.