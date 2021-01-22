650k confirmed voters as at December 2020

There is a possibility of additional seats being included in parliament based on increasing voter numbers.

At the end of December, the Fijian Elections Office had 650,000 confirmed voters. This is an increase of 12,473 from the 2018 General Election or 58,889 from 2014.

Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem says they project 670,000 people to register by 2022.

“The Electoral Commission will be using these statistics together with other statistics to decide on the number of seats in the next parliament. A lot of the operational processes will be designed based on these statistics.”

The Fijian Elections Office carried out detailed adjudication to ensure that there are no errors in the voter numbers.

The verification involves obtaining data from the Registrar of Births, Deaths and Marriages, the Immigration Department, the Fiji National Provident Fund and the Fiji Corrections Service.

The FEO has decided to hold off on a national voter registration drive until next year due to COVID-19 and TC Yasa, but registration numbers have not swayed from previous years.

The earliest that an election could be held in April 2022.