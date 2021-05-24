65 search and rescue mission conducted this year

The Fiji Maritime Surveillance Rescue Coordination Centre has successfully executed 65 search and rescue missions this year.

Fiji Navy Chief, Commodore Humphrey Tawake says the operational costs associated with search and rescue missions runs into hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Tawake adds that the Navy coordinates missions not only for Fiji but for neighboring countries as well.

“Fiji has a huge area for search and rescue which includes, Kiribati, Tuvalu and parts of Wallis and Futuna. So all those instances that occurs at any time if there is one, is coordinated from the rescue coordination centre based with us.”

Commodore Tawake adds that deploying their officers to such missions not only costs the Force thousands of dollars but also puts lives at risk.

“Usually those 24-hour operations is about $60,000. Every day after that is an additional $10,000 to $15,000 depending on where you are. SO say for the three, four days that you will be out there, that is $100,000 so that is quite costly.”

The Fiji Navy saved 245 lives in its search and rescue missions last year.

It says the majority of the cases were due to sheer negligence during bad weather.