65 FNU students affected by TC Yasa and Ana assisted

65 Fiji National University Students who were recently affected by TC Yasa and TC Ana have been assisted with vouchers by the Students Association.

President Ketan Lal says the vouchers will enable students to get food, clothes, and other items to help them with their studies.

Lal says this is an extension of the COVID-19 assistance they initiated last year.

Handing out the vouchers, Minister for Education Rosy Akbar says the assistance from the FNU Students Association will go a long way in ensuring the students are well prepared and catered for in their studies.

Akbar told the students that any assistance or support given must be appreciated and put to good use.

Meanwhile, four students were also given scholarships today under the FNU Students Association scholarship scheme.

The four students have had their tuition fees paid off for this semester.