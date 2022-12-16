$65.8 million payout to cane farmers: FSC

A sugarcane farmer. [File]

The Fiji Sugar Corporation has paid $65.8 million to cane farmers as a cane delivery payment for the 2022 season.

FSC Chief Executive Bhan Singh says sugar production increased by 16 percent this year, despite it being a challenging year for the industry.

Over one million tonnes of cane was crushed this year, with 155,812 tonnes of sugar produced.

Singh says poor harvesting efforts in the Viti Levu mills and unprecedented rainfall in the Labasa mill areas posed a major challenge.

According to Singh, all three mills performed well despite significantly reduced inside stops, an escalation of burnt cane, poor harvesting efforts and an increase in extraneous matter through the mechanically harvested cane.

He says cane quality also dropped drastically due to seasonal average rainfall being exponentially high this year.

Singh says the 2022 results are encouraging but FSC is now looking forward to higher cane production through an increase in areas under cane and improvement in average cane yields.