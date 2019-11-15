644,749 registered voters remain at the FEO database

The Fijian Elections Office has confirmed that over six-thousand registered voters now exist in their database.

This is after carrying out a data cleansing exercise towards the end of last year.

Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem says the data cleansing exercise targeted Fijians who had died or fell short of meeting the requirements in order to cast their votes in the next election.

He adds they managed to facilitate 29, 018 requests for the replacement of voter cards that were declared lost and upgrading the information data of eligible voters.

“Based on the data cleansing exercise and removal of voters from the register for those who had died and for those who are now disqualified from voting, the total number of voters stands at 644, 749. So, as at 31st December 2019 the total number of voters on the national register of voters is 644, 749”.

Saneem states the FEO managed to receive 8, 818 registrations from students despite not being able to facilitate the nation-wide school registration last year.