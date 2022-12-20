63,646 visitors recorded for November

Provisional numbers show that visitor arrivals for November 2022 totaled 63,646.

According to the Fiji Bureau of Statistics, this is a decrease of 9.3 percent compared to October 2022 totaled 70,152

While visitor arrival numbers for November 2022 have greatly improved, the number is lower, 7.9 percent compared to the visitor arrival numbers for November from the pre-COVID era in 2019.

Article continues after advertisement

Of the 63,646 visitors, 63,042 came by air while 422 came by sea.

The sea arrivals were mostly seamen on fishing vessels and arrivals by yachts.

Australia, New Zealand, the USA, Europe, Canada, China, and Great Britain accounted for 91.5 percent of the total visitor arrivals for November 2022 and remain the major source markets for Fiji from the pre-COVID era in 2019.

Australia continues to dominate with 33, 795 visitors in the month of November followed by New Zealand with 13, 485 and USA with 7,293 visitors.

The majority of visitors were in the age range of 25-64 years, 63.1 percent, which accounts for the vast majority of the working-age population.