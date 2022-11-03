636 amputees to get prosthetic implant

The lives of more than 600 amputees will now change dramatically as they will be fitted with prosthetic limbs, says Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama.

Bainimarama says a professionally fitted prosthetic can boost feelings of self-esteem, self-worth, and dignity.

He says these 636 Fijians will once again become productive within their homes and communities.

The Prime Minister says many will be able to return to work to continue earning a living for their families and contribute to the Fijian economy.

He further emphasized that the reason many of these procedures are required is due to complications from Non-Communicable Diseases.

He says this is a crisis that is devastating Pacific countries.

He is once again urging Fijians to adopt a healthier lifestyle.

An 11-member team from Bhagwan Mahaveer Viklang Sahayata Samiti, Jaipur in India has organized a Jaipur Foot Camp in the country to provide free-of-cost artificial limbs to around 636 needy persons.

This has been possible through India for Humanity Programme of the Government of India, the High Commission of India in Suva, in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and Medical Services.

The foot camp today has entered the third day and the youngest amputee who is one of the beneficiaries of the new limb is a 12-year-old boy.

These foot camps will be held in Suva, Nadi, and Labasa till the 20th of next month.