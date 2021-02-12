630,000 COVID-19 vaccination benchmark

At least 630,000 Fijians need to be vaccinated to allow the country to open up the economy safely.

Trade Minister Faiyaz Koya while opening the Fiji College of General Practitioners Seminar this morning stressed that economic recovery relies on medically-sound and consistent vaccination.

He adds Phase 1 will be the front-liners manning the borders, ports, medical officials, hoteliers and airport staff.

Article continues after advertisement

They will then look at Fijians with pre-existing conditions and those over 60 years followed by Fijians over the age of 18.

Koya says there is no easy answer to dealing with the pandemic and there is still much more to learn.

The Trade Minister adds the government has been working to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and urged health professionals to support their National Vaccination Programme.

Koya also highlighted that the government has wanted to pilot a project that will see Fijians visit GP’s with services covered by the State.

However, to date they have not seen the Fiji College of General Practitioners come forward for this partnership.