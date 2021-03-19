6,278 individuals already vaccinated

The Ministry of Health has so far vaccinated 6,278 individuals in the three divisions.

During his Ministerial statement in Parliament today Minister for Health, Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete confirmed 4,821 individuals in the Western Division,1,137 in the Central and 320 in the North have received the first jab of the COVID-19 Astra Zeneca Vaccine.

Dr Waqainabete says there were no adverse events recorded however, some individuals had mild symptoms and side effects.

Article continues after advertisement

“Some individuals developed mild side effects which were temporary and adequately managed with symptomatic care. This included antibiotics such as Panadol and hydration.”

He adds the next batch of vaccines will target the rest of the health care workers across Fiji including private practitioners.