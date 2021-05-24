Home

Positive patients in Vanua Levu not infectious|Fiji’s full vaccination rate at 86.9 percent|COVID-19 quarantine cases in the North|Dose interval to be reduced|51 new cases recorded, one non-COVID death|FNA receives supplies from its Chinese counterpart|Fijians urged to be more resilient|No masking up continues|Unvaccinated Village Headmen to be terminated|Booster Shots to roll out from Monday: Dr Waqainabete|Booster shots for vulnerable Fijians|PM commends India for hitting 1B vaccine doses|Vaccination of eligible Fijians remains vital: Kumar|Vaccination was and remains the key: PM|Fiji records 25 new COVID infections|COVID-19 affects cancer patients |Minimal tourism activities in areas with low vaccination rate|Health Ministry ramps vaccination program in outer-islands|Ministry continues the process to normalize travel|Fiji shifting into a recovery phase|Health Minister addresses vaccination hesitancy in Yasawa|Fiji records zero COVID death|COVID-19 derails gender equality efforts|MOH preparing for easing of restrictions in the Northern Division|53 new cases of COVID-19 recorded|
62 new COVID-19 infections, one death

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
October 30, 2021 6:43 am

The Ministry of Health has recorded 62 new cases of COVID-19 and one death.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong says 34 cases were recorded on Thursday while the remaining cases were recorded during the 24-hour period ending 8 am yesterday.

Dr. Fong says the COVID-19 death is of a 78-year-old man from Navua.

The Permanent Secretary says there have been three deaths of COVID-19 positive patients; however, these deaths have been classified as non-COVID.

There have been 674 deaths due to COVID-19 in Fiji, with 672 of these during the outbreak that started in April this year.

566 COVID-19 positive patients have also died from the serious medical conditions they had before they contracted the virus.

