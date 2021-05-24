62 new COVID-19 infections, one death

The Ministry of Health has recorded 62 new cases of COVID-19 and one death.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong says 34 cases were recorded on Thursday while the remaining cases were recorded during the 24-hour period ending 8 am yesterday.

Dr. Fong says the COVID-19 death is of a 78-year-old man from Navua.

Article continues after advertisement

The Permanent Secretary says there have been three deaths of COVID-19 positive patients; however, these deaths have been classified as non-COVID.

There have been 674 deaths due to COVID-19 in Fiji, with 672 of these during the outbreak that started in April this year.

566 COVID-19 positive patients have also died from the serious medical conditions they had before they contracted the virus.