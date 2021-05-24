Home

$62 million disbursed in COVID-19 Recovery Credit Guarantee Scheme

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
April 23, 2022 7:21 am

The Fiji Development Bank has disbursed $62 million dollars to Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises under the COVID-19 Recovery Credit Guarantee Scheme in the last eight months.

FDB Chief Executive Saud Minam says the Bank has been actively participating in the scheme and more than 30 percent of the $200 million has been disbursed directly into the economy.

“We have close to about 4700 customers on this product and we have given about $61 to $62 million but we still got some applications that we are processing so we will continue to work on that piece. We still got a long way to go but we will continue to support in terms of these applications.”

The scheme was announced by the Government last year for MSMEs and also large businesses to assist them to meet their financial needs and recover from the economic losses.

 

