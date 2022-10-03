$62.2m paid in $180 Inflation Mitigation Assistance

The Ministry of Economy has paid a total of $62.2 million so far, to over 345,000 Fijians, as part of Government’s $180 Inflation Mitigation Assistance.

This includes parents and guardians of 233,438 students below Year 13, around 18,483 tertiary students, over 86,000 social welfare recipients, 5,737 Aftercare beneficiaries and 1,451 pensioners.

Of the students below Year 13, 189,496 are attending school with a total payout of $34.1 million.

$7.9 million has been paid out to parents and guardians of 43,942 children who are not in school, including infants up to the age of six.

Applications for the $180 assistance will close tomorrow at 5pm.

Applications can be done online or parents and guardians can pick up the forms from any Legal Aid Office.

All payments will be made by October 19th.