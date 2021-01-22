Home

News

613 people in Evacuation Centres

Dipesh Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @[email protected]
January 29, 2021 12:50 pm
Dreketilailai Crossing.

613 people are now in 20 evacuation centres.

19 of these are active in the Northern Division and one in the Western Division.

Divisional Police Commander, West Senior Superintendent of Police Surend Sami says they have teams on standby to assist people in need.

Sami has assured that they have the resources to respond to any emergency situation.

“In an emergency, we are the first respondent, so we are available we have standby teams on the services stations and people that are in need of assistance we have got the resources and the manpower to respond to any emergency situation.”

Police are also monitoring flooded areas.

