61-year-old proud to join the legal fraternity

Gayand Singh with his wife.

A 61-year-old man was among the 33 University of the South Pacific law graduates to be admitted to the bar today after completing his Professional Diploma in Legal Practice.

Gayand Singh of Labasa comes from a cane farming background, first working as a cane cutter before making a move to join FSC, where he spent 24 years.

Singh says he began his journey as a junior Field Officer at the Fiji Sugar Corporation in 1987.

“I continued to get promotions from being a field officer, I was drafted as an industrial manager at the head office in Lautoka and eventually I was promoted to Human Resources Manager. After 24-years, I joined FNU as their HR Manager.”

Singh adds that juggling his family role was challenging but his determination saw him through the process of collecting accolades.

“When I went into the head office as General Manager, that’s when I started my Masters in Business Administration and in between I got Post Grad Diploma for General Managers, a PG Certificate in HR Management and after all this, my wife decided that it’s time dream for me to fulfil my dream of being a lawyer.”

Despite his age, the 61-year-old is now ready to enter the law-practising field and live his dream. However, he’s also wondering whether he can do another lap of securing another qualification to his current collection.