61 new COVID-19 cases, remain vigilant

The Ministry of Health says while we continue to see a persistent decrease in the reported cases of COVID-19, members of the public must continue to be vigilant.

The country recorded 61 new cases in the last three days until 8 am yesterday.

Health Permanent Secretary, Doctor James Fong, says 24 cases were recorded in the Central Division; 33 were recorded in the Western Division; three were recorded in the Northern Division and one in the Eastern Division.

There were no COVID-19 deaths to report.

Dr. Fong says it’s important to maintain community-wide adoption of COVID safety measures together with immunization as a means to reduce disease spread and protect those in the community who are less able to fend for themselves.

This is to help minimize the risks to patients admitted for severe non-COVID ailments.